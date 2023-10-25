Tuesday, October 25, 2023 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has revealed that he decided to shut down his hotel business due to activities that contradicted his religious teachings.

According to the charismatic preacher, his hotel staff were involved in selling condoms and renting rooms to individuals seeking extramarital affairs.

“I closed the hotel because the business that was going on there was against my preaching. That money is devilish. There is no profit since people who used to come there, some of them were married people who had ‘mpango wa Kandos’ and only wanted a quickie. Ni usherati tupu,” he stated.

He regrets venturing into the hotel business and claims that it has not yielded any profits over the past decade.

He further urged fellow pastors to reconsider running hotels and suggested that if they own such establishments, they should lease them out to others rather than actively manage them.

“I would not advise pastors to open hotels. As a pastor, if you can build and rent it out then that is fine but it should not be you who is running it. The devil is using you through such a project,” he said.

The flamboyant preacher built the well-known Newstead Hotel (formerly Sunny Hill Hotel) situated along the Nakuru-Nairobi road.

Earlier this year, in April, Pastor Ng’ang’a announced his intention to sell the hotel for Ksh 800 million, negotiable, as he sought funds to expand his ministry in the United States.

He later leased the posh hotel after failing to find a buyer.

