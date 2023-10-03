Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – The United States has sent a warning to 1,000 Kenyan Police officers who will be sent to Haiti to restore law and order.

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council approved the sending of 1000 police officers from Kenya to decimate criminal gangs in the Caribbean country.

In a statement, US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield urged the Kenyan police officers to respect and uphold human rights.

“That’s why this Security Council resolution makes clear the mission must operate in strict compliance with international law and calls for safeguards to promote respect for human rights and accountability. Now we must get this mission off the ground. And now the work begins in earnest,” Greenfield stated.

The ambassador also thanked Kenya and other countries that have pledged their forces to restore order in Haiti.

“I want to thank Kenya for positively stepping up to lead, and countries like Jamaica, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda for publicly pledging personnel to the mission.

“For our part, the United States will continue to support the Haitian people in their time of need,” she said.

