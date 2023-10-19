Thursday, October 19, 2023 – US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel in a desperate bid to prevent the war with Hamas from spiralling into a wider conflict after a devastating blast on a Gaza hospital killed 500 people.

Biden was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv this morning amid warnings the war is ‘spiralling out of control’ following the deadly fireball explosion at the hospital.

A huge blast ripped through the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City last night while it was being used to treat and shelter thousands of civilians who were trying to avoid Israel’s relentless airstrikes.

Earlier on, President Biden was left outraged and deeply saddened” by hospital explosion in Gaza.

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted,” he said.

“Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”