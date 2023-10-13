Friday, October 13, 2023 – The Embassy of the United States in Nairobi has issued a terror alert in Kenya, warning Americans to review their personal security plans.

In a statement published on its official website on Friday 13, 2023, the Embassy said there are high risks of terrorism activities targeting areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya.

“Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks,” the Embassy said.

As a precaution, the US Embassy asked citizens to be vigilant at locations frequented by tourists or foreigners and review their personal security plans.

Subsequently, American nationals have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, especially while in hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists.

The embassy also shared phone numbers which the citizens may use to contact them when in need of any assistance.

This comes barely a day after a Kenya Airways plane heading to London was intercepted by Royal Airforce jets and forced to land at Stansted Airport over a security threat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST