Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – American actor and Shaft star, Richard Roundtree has died at the age of 81 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The actor died at his home in LA with his family by his bedside, his manager said.

Roundtree’s agency, Artists & Representatives, said: “His trailblazing career changed the face of entertainment around the globe and his enduring legacy will be felt for generations to come.

“Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The star’s longtime manager, Patrick McMinn, said he died after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Richard’s work and career served as a turning point for African American leading men,” McMinn said.

“The impact he had on the industry cannot be overstated.”

Born on 9 July, 1942 in New Rochelle, New York, Roundtree began his acting career in the early 1960s.

The actor is best known for his role as detective John Shaft in the 1971 action thriller.

He then reprised the role in its sequels, Shaft’s Big Score! in 1972 and Shaft in Africa 1973 as well as the Shaft TV series in 1973.

In 2000, Roundtree starred in the John Singleton movie Shaft with Samuel L. Jackson.

He appeared as Jackson’s uncle in the big-budget film – and both appeared again in the same roles in the 2019 film starring Jessie T. Usher.

Roundtree’s TV credits also included his role as Sam Bennett in the 1977 miniseries Roots, Alias, Desperate Housewives, and Family Reunion.

The actor’s most recent role was as a lead character on Cherish The Day. His other film credits include George of the Jungle, Moving On, and Se7en.

He is survived by four daughters; Kelli, Nicole, Taylor, Morgan – his son John, and at least one grandchild, according to the New York Times.