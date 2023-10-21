Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Uriel Oputa has reacted after she was seen kissing actor Timini and Big Brother star Groovy in one night.

Uriel was at an event where she was first seen kissing actor Timini.

After the event, she left with Groovy and was seen kissing him too.

This elicited an uproar on Twitter.

Uriel has now reacted.

She said that she is single and it is not a crime for her to be seen with another single person.

She added that older women deserve love too.

She then compared her love triangle with Groovy and Timini, who are both younger than her, to the love between the couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi.

Both Groovy and Timini have also taken to their Instagram Stories to post about Uriel.