Monday, October 16, 2023 – A human rights activist, Mohamad Safa, has shared an encounter with an Islamophobic intern who didn’t know he is the boss.

He explained that the intern called him a terrorist as they entered the office gate only to later find out he is the boss.

Mohamad Safa wrote on X:

“An intern whispered the word “terrorist” to me as we entered the gate today, and he also got to find out that I’m his boss during an interview. It was really fun!

Amid the Israel-Hamas crisis, Muslims in other parts of the world have been facing persecution. In one instance, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy was murdered in Chicago, USA