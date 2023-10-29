Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Thousands of youth in Nairobi turned up for 1,500 job openings advertised by the Kenya Association of Private Employment Agencies (KAPEA), once again highlighting the gravity of Kenya’s unemployment crisis.

In a video shared online, the hiring officers had a hard time controlling the youth who had shown up for the recruitment exercise.

The job seekers who woke up early to compete for the slots were also bundled in a long queue that extended from the agency’s offices, through the parking lot, towards the nearby residential area.

According to the hiring officer, the opening job opportunities included dishwashers, butchers, waiters, and security guards, among others.

She also acknowledged that applicants were allowed to change their initially selected job preferences to maximize their chances of securing an opportunity.

“The interviewer has agreed with my request that even if you had applied for security and want to change to do the work of a waitress, then it’s okay. The most important thing is that you agree and you are ready to do the work,” she noted.

“The job opening slots include dishwashers, butchers, waiters, security guards so don’t lose an opportunity because you don’t want a specific work.”

In a similar situation, thousands also turned up for 350 vacancies advertised by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in September 2023. The long queues spilled over to the Eastern Bypass, hence causing traffic snarl-up.

The incidents show the worsening unemployment crisis in the country, which has left thousands of Kenyans struggling to meet their basic needs.

This comes even as President William Ruto keeps promising to create jobs for youth; a promise that he has never fulfilled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST