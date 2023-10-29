Sunday, October 29, 2023 – On Saturday, Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, posted a video buying alcoholic drinks worth over Ksh 1 Million for retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko claimed that he was planning to gift Uhuru the drinks as he celebrated his birthday.

Nairobi County official, Monica Imanene, commented on the video and claimed it was an irony for Sonko to spend millions on alcohol yet he doesn’t take care of one of his kids.

“Lea mtoto wako kwanza. Shame on you,” she wrote.

Sonko reacted to the comment and denied being a deadbeat father as alleged by Monica.

He went ahead and exposed Monica’s alleged randy behaviours.

According to Sonko, Monica was dishing out her flesh to every Tom, Dick, and Harry when he was the Governor.

“I don’t abandon my kids. I even take care of orphans,” Sonko said.

“Si wewe ulikua poko unafinywa na kila mtu,’’ he blasted Monica.

See the tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.