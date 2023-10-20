Friday, October 20, 2023 – UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel on a two day visit vowing to stand with Israel against “evil” amid growing fears the conflict in Gaza will turn into an all-out war in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog and urged leaders in the region to “avoid further dangerous escalation” as “too many lives have been lost.”

The UK leader told reporters after landing at Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday, October 19: “Above all, I’m here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people.

“You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you.”

Mr Sunak also expressed his support in a post on X: “I am in Israel, a nation in grief.

“I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.”

His visit comes after US President Joe Biden visited Israel yesterday.