Thursday, October 05, 2023 – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken another swipe at the trans community by saying that people “can’t be any sex they want to be.”

He made the remarks during his closing speech at the 2023 Conservative Party conference on Wednesday afternoon, October 4.

At one point, Sunak said that people shouldn’t be “bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be” as he made clear his stance on trans people.

“We are going to change this country and that means, life means life. That shouldn’t be a controversial position. The vast majority of hard-working people agree with it,” he began.

“It also shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are learning in school about relationships.

“Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women,” which was met with a large applause.

He went on: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense,” he added, to yet more noise from Tories in attendance.