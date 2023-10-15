Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Lucy Letby, the UK nurse found guilty of k!lling babies, formed a prison ‘gang’ with a fellow baby murderer and a woman who helped butcher a schoolgirl, according to reports.

Letby, 33, reportedly became ‘inseparable’ from baby poisoner Michelle Smith and Shauna Hoare, who was jailed for the murder of Becky Watts, while on remand at a prison in the UK.

According to the Mirror, an insider said: ‘They were together 24 hours a day – they were a well-known threesome and were literally never apart.

‘They’d spend hours sitting on the wing landing playing board games, eating dinner together and tanning in the courtyard.’

Letby was locked up at Bronzefield prison while on remand ahead of her trial and has since been moved to HMP Low Newton in County Durham.

Smith was handed a life sentence in 2007 for feeding adult-strength painkillers to her six-week-old daughter Amy.

While Hoare was freed last month having served half of a 17-year sentence for manslaughter after helping to kill 16-year-old Becky, whose murder shocked the nation in 2015.

Lucy Letby was a former neonatal nurse who murdered seven infants and attempted to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Lucy Letby is a British serial killer and former neonatal nurse who murdered seven infants and attempted to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.