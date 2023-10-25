Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge, has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s administration of over-valuing the Kenyan Shilling to show Kenyans that their currency is stable.
The Kenyan shilling this week slipped to 151 to the dollar, a decline of almost 24 percent over a year, and compared to around 100 in October 2018.
Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Thugge said the Kenya Shilling is on a free fall because the previous administration had been overvaluing it.
“I think for several years now we have had an overvalued exchange rate,” Thugge said.
He said that five or six years ago, financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank had considered the shilling overvalued by 20 to 25 percent.
“We tried to maintain a fairly artificially strong exchange rate but also at the cost of a loss of international reserves,” said Thugge, who took office in June this year.
He further said Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves had dropped to the equivalent of about 3.7 months of import cover.
“It is still sufficient to address any emergencies but there has been a decline in the level of reserves trying to defend perhaps an overvalued exchange rate,” he added.
The shilling’s sharp depreciation has added to the economic hardship of Kenyans who have been grappling with high cost-of-living crisis and the imposition of a range of new or increased taxes.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge stop mentioning the name of Puppet master Uhuru Kenyatta he retired peacefully,fix the fucking economy with your idiot boss Zakayo William Ruto,you celebrated when raising taxes, deducting money from honest Kenyans civil servants pay slips for bogus useless projects,raising fuel prices,killing small business and large companies,Kenyans are stressed people are dying and they cannot afford to put a hot plate for there children on the table because of useless self center pathological liar idiot zakayo William samoi Ruto a man whom can never be trusted,he went to the west US yet the Americans have lied to him,using him like a tissue paper big time idiot they destroyed everything in Kenya and laughing at Zakayo Ruto an educated fool who never thinks twice and to make matters worse the judiciary system lead by a Zombie Martha Koome confused idiot by legalizing useless LGBTQ a devil harlot lesbian Martha Koome allowing increase of taxes by the government without thinking twice about the danger and conciquences of economic hardships of Kenyans who have been grappling with high cost of living by inflation of taxes and this brings to conclusions Zakayo William Ruto, flower girl gachagwa and CJ lesbian mathar koome stole and rigged election hijacking constitution making Kenyans a living hell zakayo Ruto hands are stinking and dirty
True leaders do not make choices with reference to the opinion of the majority. They make choices based on the opinion of the truth and the truth can come from either the majority or the minority! Yet idiot zakayo Ruto and his regime are full of shit maumbwa nyinyi takataka.