Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge, has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s administration of over-valuing the Kenyan Shilling to show Kenyans that their currency is stable.

The Kenyan shilling this week slipped to 151 to the dollar, a decline of almost 24 percent over a year, and compared to around 100 in October 2018.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Thugge said the Kenya Shilling is on a free fall because the previous administration had been overvaluing it.

“I think for several years now we have had an overvalued exchange rate,” Thugge said.

He said that five or six years ago, financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank had considered the shilling overvalued by 20 to 25 percent.

“We tried to maintain a fairly artificially strong exchange rate but also at the cost of a loss of international reserves,” said Thugge, who took office in June this year.

He further said Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves had dropped to the equivalent of about 3.7 months of import cover.

“It is still sufficient to address any emergencies but there has been a decline in the level of reserves trying to defend perhaps an overvalued exchange rate,” he added.

The shilling’s sharp depreciation has added to the economic hardship of Kenyans who have been grappling with high cost-of-living crisis and the imposition of a range of new or increased taxes.

