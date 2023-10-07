Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has filed a petition at the Milimani High Court against the rebel group led by MPs Sabina Chege (Nominated) and Kanini Kega (East African Legislative Assembly).

Uhuru’s faction accused its rival, which is allegedly being bankrolled by President Ruto, of continuing to pose as the party’s officials as contention over leadership rages on.

“Yesterday, we filed a contempt case at the Milimani High Court against the rebel group. Despite multiple court orders, the rebels continue to carry themselves as Jubilee Party officials, conduct business on behalf of the Party, and create confusion amongst our members,” read a statement from the party.

Lady Justice Janet Mulwa ordered that the motion, which was certified urgent, be served to all parties involved. The hearing has been scheduled for October 23, 2023.

Jubilee’s leadership wrangles began shortly after the 2022 General Election when both groups claimed authority as legitimate party leaders.

The party led by former president Uhuru Kenyatta was in support of Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who lost the election to Ruto.

After Ruto’s swearing-in, East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega announced himself as the new Secretary General, suspending Kenyatta’s confidant Jeremiah Kioni and chairman David Murathe.

Kega mobilized a section of party officials, including Sabina Chege, and switched alliance to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Uhuru quickly moved to secure the reigns of the party and re-stablish party discipline by expelling the rebels.

Defying the expulsion, Kega and fellow dissenters continued to identify as Jubilee Party members, appointing Sabina Chege as the interim party leader.

Chege recently declared that the party now identifies as an independent political party, without affiliation to either Azimio la Umoja or Kenya Kwanza coalitions.

She noted that they had presented the National Assembly with documents declaring their political stance.

