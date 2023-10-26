Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally spoken after Kenyans across the political divide showered him with goodwill messages when he celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday.

Uhuru was born in Nairobi on April 26, 1961, and served as the country’s Head of State from 2013 to 2022.

In a phone interview with Kameme FM on Thursday, Uhuru‘s contagious laughter cracked the radio waves as he responded to birthday wishes from Kameme FM broadcaster Muthoni wa Kihumba.

Uhuru‘s traditional hearty laughter dominated the four-minute interview as he acknowledged the love that his supporters have shown him on social media.

“I thank you very much for remembering me this morning,” he responded from an undisclosed location.

He could not say whether he was at his Gatundu rural home in Kiambu County.

Asked by the broadcaster how old he was turning, Uhuru laughed and responded, “Stop asking about my age, I am glad about the years that God has given me.

Asked to select a song to be played for him on his birthday the former President hesitated, “I will not select any song, play for me any. He then selected “I Got You Babe” by UB 40.

