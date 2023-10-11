Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to forget reconciliation with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last week, Gachagua said he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru, whom he termed as a son of the Mt Kenya region.

“Kenyatta was fronting Raila Odinga for the presidency, and he lost. We have now decided to embrace him as our respectable son and statesman despite everything,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua explained that he had made plans to meet with his once close friend turned political nemesis.

“As Mt Kenya leaders, we have agreed not to be fighting him, and I am planning to hold talks with him.

“I have ordered everyone to respect him, and he is also doing good to keep his peace,” Gachagua added.

But speaking on Tuesday, Kioni said Uhuru is not ready to reconcile with Gachagua over what he did to him, like withdrawing his mother’s security guards, raiding his son’s mansion in Karen, and also hiring goons to raid the former President‘s Northlands Farm.

“Uhuru is not ready to reconcile with you over the atrocities that you committed on him and his family,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.