Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senator has blasted President William Ruto’s government over the ongoing evictions at the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC).

More than 1000 families were rendered homeless after government bulldozers flattened houses which it claimed were built on land belonging to EAPCC.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nyeri County Senator Wahome Wamatinga criticized the government for not stepping in to protect the victims of the East Africa Portland Cement after their houses were demolished following a court order.

Wamatinga wondered where the government was when the alleged land grabbers were erecting their houses, saying it is unfortunate that the East Africa Portland Cement is seeking to sell part of the land after the victims incurred millions in losses over the demolitions.

“The government must be held liable because we must protect Kenyans. We cannot allow unscrupulous people to come and exploit Kenyans by working with government officials. There is a Registrar of land whose work is to ensure that all the transactions are registered.”

“Then the people go to the bank, where the bank certifies that the land is legal and now them coming back to say it is not, that leaves the Kenyans exposed and by the end of the day, people will have no confidence in that the government does,” he said.

Wamatinga spoke with K24 TV on Tuesday morning.

