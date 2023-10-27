Friday, October 27, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has blasted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government after the price of macadamia fell from Sh 150 per kilogram to Sh 5.

Commenting on her social media page on Friday, Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, said she was disappointed after seeing Macadamia farmers hawking their merchandise at Sh 5 a kilo at a funeral in Kibichoi.

Wamuchomba said this is a good sign that President William Ruto has killed the economy and many farmers are struggling under his regime.

“Yesterday I was in my village Kibichoi, and sadly noted Macadamia hawking at funerals for 5 sh per kg.

“I felt defeated. I will keep speaking. I don’t know the source of this photo but it’s the sad Reality. Macadamia is a premium cash crop. How did we get here surely?” Wamuchomba asked.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, a kilo of macadamia was selling at Sh 150 and even in some areas Sh 200.

