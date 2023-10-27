Friday, October 27, 2023 – President William Ruto’s UDA has been sent back to the drawing board.

This is after attempts to solve Nairobi Assembly UDA leadership wrangles hit a snag.

Two rival groups wrestling for key leadership slots at the assembly failed to agree during a meeting chaired by UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

One camp, led by Minority Leader Antony Waithaka and Minority Whip Mark Mugambi is wrestling to remain in charge amidst a sustained onslaught by a rival camp led by South B MCA Waithera Chege and Nominated MCA Joyce Kamau.

Addressing the media, Mbarire said that they failed to reach a consensus in the meeting despite having all 52 MCAs present.

“Our effort today was to see if we can have consensus to overturn the court order,” she said.

Mbarire noted that with the court order in place, nothing much would have been done.

However, she noted that both factions were able to vent and raise their concerns with the party leadership

“We are cognizant of the need to have a solution as quickly as possible, and therefore we will call for a second meeting,” he said.

The UDA chairperson explained that the reason why the party needed to have a consensus was to have all legislators reading from the same page.

“We don’t want to rush into a decision until we feel that we’ve created that environment where both factions are satisfied because they all belong to the UDA party,” Mbarire said.

On his side, the party’s SG Malala said that the status quo remained until there was a solution.

He emphasized that the party leadership will ensure that both teams solve the issues and work together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST