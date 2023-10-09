Monday, October 09, 2023 – Uche Ogbodo has welcomed her third child, a baby boy.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the good news and her husband Bobby Maris replied, expressing his joy.

Their son has been named Ifeanyichukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu.

This is the actress’ first son.

She has two daughters – one from a previous relationship and another with husband Bobby Maris.