Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Residents of Olenguruone in Nakuru County were treated to a bizarre incident after a swarm of bees invaded a motorbike that was reportedly stolen.

The bees took a rest on the motorbike, leaving the residents in shock.

Curious residents milled around to witness the incident but they were too afraid to touch the motorbike.

The incident has been linked to witchcraft.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.