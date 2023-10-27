Friday, October 27, 2023 – Residents of Uasin Gishu, among them youth and parents who were swindled by First Choice Recruitment Agency, have vowed to stage protests three days every week until further notice.

In a statement, the angry residents asked President William Ruto to ensure First Choice Recruitment Agency is shut down and victims refunded their money as recommended by the Senate Committee.

First Choice Recruitment Agency, owned by Businesswoman Judy Chepchirchir, stands accused of orchestrating a fraudulent jobs scheme.

Victims were allegedly lured into paying money under the false pretense of securing job opportunities abroad.

Taking to the streets, the residents lamented that despite a Senate Committee’s recommendation ordering the agency be shut down and victims be refunded their money, the company’s directors have established two new entities under different names and are continuing their operations as usual.

As such, the residents asserted they will not relent until their demands are met.

“People are really suffering. We are not going to fear anyone. If action is not taken, we have one language, that is demonstrations, we need our money back,” Kelvin Koech, one of the protestors said.

The residents also want the government to investigate recruitment agencies operating in the region which they claim have been and continue to swindle residents.

“We want DCI to investigate, here in Uasin Gishu, here in Eldoret town there are a lot of job scam agencies, claiming to connect workers with jobs abroad demanding between Ksh 200,000 to Ksh 700,000, yet they never take anybody there,” Kimutai Kirui one of the protesters said during the demonstrations.

They also want influential politicians implicated in the scandal, including two cabinet secretaries, among them Simon Chelugui, investigated over their involvement in the scam, failure to which things will never be the same again in Eldoret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST