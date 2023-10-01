Sunday, October 01, 2023 – After months of negotiations, Tyson Fury will finally meet Oleksandr Usyk in the ring to decide the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.

The undefeated Heavyweight champion, Fury and the Ukrainian champion will meet in Saudi Arabia at the end of the year in an undisputed clash, according to the WBC champion’s UK promoters.

The news comes after months of negotiations between Fury and Usyk were expected to settle the undisputed status, but talks broke up earlier in the year.

That led Usyk to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois in Poland last month, where he won a controversial match by stoppage in the ninth round.

Fury has not been in the ring since last December when he took on Derek Chisora in a trilogy rematch, and has since organised a clash with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for October 28, to be shown live on TNT Sports pay-per-view.

Fury will not defend his WBC strap against Ngannou, so there is no risk of him losing the belt even in defeat.

Tyson Fury and his promoter, Queensberry Promotions tweeted an image confirming the deal.

Saudi Arabia has hosted a number of big boxing events in recent years, including Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Usyk last August, and Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz.

Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts. The fight will settle once and for all the best heavyweight boxer in the world.