Saturday, October 28, 2023 – The much-awaited fight between WBC champion, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion, (who will make his professional boxing debut) will happen tonight, October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it has been revealed that the British boxer will earn an astronomical amount for the fight.

The clash will put two of the best heavyweights of their time in their respective sports face to face, and will be held over 10 rounds.

Fury also known as ‘The Gypsy King’ comes into the fight with two wins by TKO in the last 18 months, with one in April last year as he defeated Dillian Whyte by sixth-round technical knockout, and the second in December 2022 when he defeated Derek Chisora in round 10.

In late September it was announced that an agreement is already in place for a bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk after the match with Ngannou.

‘The Predator’, meanwhile, won the UFC heavyweight championship in March 2021 after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 by KO in round two. Then, in January of the following year, he made the defense of his belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

But a year later, he left the UFC and signed with the Professional Fighters League in an agreement that also allows him to box.

According to several UK reports, Tyson Fury signed a deal with Saudi officials that will see him earn £165million for his fight with Ngannou and two clashes with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Gypsy King will make £65m for his bout with Ngannou first, and that leaves him £50m each for his duo of bouts with Usyk, the first of which could take place on December 23.

Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight world title will not be at stake when the gypsy king takes on Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia tonight.