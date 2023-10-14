Saturday, 14 October 2023 – Four suspects linked with the rampant disappearance of mobile phones within the Nairobi CBD were yesterday arrested by detectives.

Malumasi Aisha and Agaba Anestus Majuni both from neighboring Uganda were arrested alongside Sarah Njeri and her sister Mary Wangui in an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives within the busy Nairobi Central Business District.

Malumasi, who was the first to be cornered, was found with a parcel of 13 smartphones believed to be destined for the black market in Uganda.

She then led the sleuths to shop E17 located at Munyu Business Center, where her accomplices Sarah Wangari and Mary Wangui were busy receiving other stolen mobile phones.

After a brief but detailed interrogation, the miscreants then led the detectives to a fourth suspect, Agaba Majuni, who was waiting for the package destined for Uganda at the Simba Coach bus station.

The detectives from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau based at DCI Nairobi Regional Command have cast their nets wider for more suspects in what is believed to be an elaborate syndicate sneaking stolen mobile phones to neighboring countries.

Mobile phone thugs have found it increasingly difficult to ply their trade in the country, owing to the state-of-the-art technology being deployed by our Cybercrime detectives based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, in arresting mobile phone thieves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.