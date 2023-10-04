Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Two gay men have been paraded round a Ghanaian community after being caught allegedly trying to have sex.
Some local news platforms reported that the men were undressed when their co-tenants forced their way into their room and started assaulting them.
It was further gathered that the incident happened in Tamale, in the norther region of Ghana.
Watch
