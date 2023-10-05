Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Two children who were allegedly hacked to death with a machete by their father before he committed suicide, have been laid to rest in Limpopo, South Africa.

The bodies of the deceased, Asakundwi Mbulaheni (7), and Uhone Mbulaheni (4) were discovered in the bushes on Tuesday morning, 26 September, 2023, at Mapakophele village in Mphephu.

The 41-year-old father, Thilivhali Mbulaheni, was found hanging by his neck from a tree, while the two boys were lying nearby with open wounds on their bodies.

The mother of the children lived in Mapakophele Village, not far from Tshituni Village, where the father lived with one of the boys.

“They separated, and he came and took the other son during the heritage long weekend. I assumed he wanted to spend the long weekend with his children,” a source said.

The witness claimed that the father sent a message to the mother, saying he was going to kill himself and their sons.

“Somehow, she took the message lightly,” the source said.

Limpopo police spokesman, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the cops were called to the scene at about 6.30 a.m. after the bodies were discovered by community members.

“On their arrival, they found the man hanging on a tree while the lifeless bodies of his sons were found in the nearby bushes. Police also confiscated a panga at the scene, believed to have been used to kill the children. Police have opened two counts of murder and an inquest docket,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said the motive behind the incident is still subject to ongoing police investigations, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has urged communities to refrain from resorting to extreme violence when facing domestic or relationship challenges.

“As the province is presently combating the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, incidents of this nature where parents resort to harming their children and ending innocent lives.”