Monday, October 16, 2023 – Three suspects have been arrested in Nairobi’s posh Runda estate, in an ongoing crackdown against gold scammers that also involves a Rift-Valley Senator.

The three suspects Fauzia Wanjiru alias Issa, Shallo Fatma alias Tett and Jackson Ochieng were arrested at Momesa Vale house number 199 yesterday afternoon, following an intelligence-led operation.

Earlier, detectives had received information that the gold scammers associated with Trans-Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, were targeting a South African national, whom they intended to defraud a colossal amount of money.

The victim had been directed to Kilimani where he was picked before being driven to Runda, where the deal was to be sealed. Unbeknownst to the scammers, detectives had laid an ambush close to Momesa Vale from where they struck and made the arrests.

A search in the house led to the recovery of fake US dollars, a gold induction melting machine, an export permit for minerals and samples of minerals bearing the names TENG GERM LTD and KRA stickers among other crucial exhibits.

The suspects are being held at Kilimani police station pending arraignment.

