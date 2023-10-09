Monday, October 09, 2023 – Maya Jama has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, rapper Stormzy after confirming their romance was back on.

The TV presenter, 29, took to her Stories on Saturday to share a clip of the rapper, 30, greeting her after she returned from filming Love Island Games in Fiji.

While making her way out of the airport, Stormzy was holding a cardboard sign reading: ‘Maya Jama #1 Fan’.

The hitmaker also carried a photo of his partner in his other hand as he waited for her by his luxury car.

Maya confirmed her relationship with Stormzy was back in August as they were seen strolling hand-in-hand during a holiday in Greece.

It has also been claimed that Stormzy’s mum, Abigail Owuo, was the matchmaker who ‘motivated him to make amends with Maya.’

A source told The Sun: ‘Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is “The One”.’

The couple dated for four years before parting ways in 2019, with the rapper, publicly declaring he has ‘never loved anyone how I’ve loved her’.