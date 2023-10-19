Thursday October 19, 2023 – The bad blood between Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is far from over going by the recent remarks by the former Gatundu South MP.

This is after he accused Gachagua of being behind embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s tribulations.

Kuria hinted that Gachagua’s remarks may have led to Mwangaza’s humiliating arrest yesterday.

While sharing the arrest video, the CS questioned what the DP meant when he directed the leaders of Meru to resolve their wrangles.

“Is this what Gachagua meant that ‘Meru problems be solved in Meru by Merians’,” he wrote.

According to Kuria, it was wrong for the current Government to harass critics in the same manner the former administration did.

“It is wrong to harass Governor Kawira Mwangaza in exactly the same way the other Government was harassing some of us,” he stated.

On October 1, Gachagua announced he would keep off with the ongoing wrangles in the country and let the elected leaders solve the issues.

The second in command revealed that he and President William Ruto will not intervene as they did early in the year when Mwanganza was facing impeachment.

Mwangaza was arrested during one of her charity events ‘one cow per needy family project’ in Imenti Central Sub-County.

According to the Governor, the police refused to take her to the police station and press charges.

She was reportedly held in the police car for two hours.

“I am under arrest now for donating a cow to a needy family,” she stated.

However, the police explained it was a case of mistaken identity and set the Governor free.

The officers apologized, adding that the incident was not malicious.

The Kenyan DAILY POST