Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Tupac Shakur’s siblings have reacted to the arrest of his suspected killer, Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis.

Recall that Keefe D was arrested on Friday, September 29, by Las Vegas Metropolitan police after a grand jury indicted him on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon, with a gang enhancement.

Speaking to TMZ, Mopreme Shakur said he is glad there’s finally been an arrest in the rapper’s murder after so many years.

He stated that while one arrest doesn’t mean there’s now justice for Tupac, it is good someone is finally being held accountable for Pac’s murder. He also said that he is waiting to see if there are other arrests, including potential accomplices.

Mopreme also said that he wants more information on the motive behind the infamous 1996 murder. He claimed that LVPD only recently got in contact with Pac’s family about the murder investigation, but the detective who first reached out has since retired.

However, police have said that the motive of the killing was revenge after Tupac and his team beat up Keefe D’s nephew after the Mike Tyson fight.

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” also told TMZ;

“This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community.

“It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts.”