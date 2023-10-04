Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Outlawz rapper Napoleon has backed claim of Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis being held in custody over Tupac’s murder because he couldn’t stop running his mouth.

Speaking to The Art Of Dialogue, one of the platforms, coincidentally, where Keefe blabbed about his role in the Tupac case, Napoleon said he has little sympathy for Keefe’s situation.

He stated that he never mustered enough interest to watch a full Keefe interview, but thinks clout-chasing got the best of the man as he was openly bragging about riding in the car involved in Tupac’s murder.

The rapper also said that it was bum move for Keefe who is now 60 to be reliving the events around Tupac’s murder nearly 30 years after.

He added that if Tupac had survived the shooting, he wouldn’t want Keefe to rot in prison, a sentiment echoed by Suge Knight,who was driving the BMW when he and Pac were shot.

Suge Knight who spoke to TMZ from prison earlier this week, had triple-downed on his refusal to rat out Keefe in any instance, in addition to denying Keefe’s relative, the late Orlando Anderson, pulled the trigger.

Orlando was Keefe’s nephew, and has long been believed to be the shooter, but he was killed in a 1998 shooting. Suge and Keefe are the last men standing among the 6 people involved in the 1996 shooting.

Tupac’s father had also discredited Orlando as the shooter with a dash of conspiracy theory, claiming the government killed his son and Keefe is just a pawn.