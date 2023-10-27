Friday, October 27, 2023 – Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok has announced that the government plans to roll out Maisha Namba’s pilot phase.

This is after the project failed to materialize in the first attempt, forcing the government to postpone it.

Speaking at a public engagement forum with religious leaders, Bitok explained that the pilot phase will help the government assess the country’s preparedness for the adoption of a digital ID.

“We intend to have the piloting act as a guide on what we need to do right,” the PS told the attendees.

“We want to make sure that this time, we get it right in view of the frustrations that have plagued previous attempts to introduce a digital ID.”

The PS, however, failed to reveal specific dates when the pilot phase is expected to kick off.

“We have done a data protection impact assessment which was not done in previous projects. We have submitted a data protection impact assessment report to the Data Commissioner to ensure the process follows the law,” he added.

Bitok further noted that so far, the Ministry of Interior has conducted 698 forums involving civil society, the private sector, media, development partners, and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) among others.

On September 29, the Ministry of Interior announced that the rollout of the card, which was scheduled for October 2, had been suspended indefinitely.

The PS, at the time, noted that the postponement was due to unavoidable circumstances.

The launch, by President William Ruto, was to take place at Nakuru Athletic Club.

