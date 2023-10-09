Monday, October 9, 2023 – Early this year a close friend of mine was doing well. At a management position in a blue chip company. He had a home ( Mortgage) a nice car, kids in a good school, and some investments. Speaking with him you could see potential, a future top-level manager.

The wife was somehow insecure for reasons I can’t explain but all was well. Usual ups and downs in marriage.

On the advice of a friend, the lady picked up her husband’s laptop and gave it to some crooks to hack in. The intention was to check his WhatsApp and emails. The hackers did the job but did something extra… remember the wife had given them some passwords…

The hackers went as far as accessing very confidential information about his workplace to the extent of the employer losing millions of shillings through the hacker. Clients scammed and information leaked online.

The guy was fired. Their house is up for auction as we speak. They can’t make ends meet….kids now in a public school back in the village.

My friend is in rehabilitation for the 2nd time since then. Alcohol addiction set in after he lost his job.

Am not asking you to judge any of them but a silly mistake can lead to very serious ramifications in the family.

By the way, the former employer is suing my friend for damages incurred. It’s a broken family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.