Monday, October 30, 2023 – Transgender influencer, Blaire White, has angered members of the trans community after she said that trans women are not women.

According to her, trans women – women who were born male and transitioned to female – are a category of men, not a category of women.

She said:

“I consider trans women to be a category of men, not a category of women. That is my opinion as a trans woman myself, so don’t you dare tell me I can’t have my opinion.”

She continued:

“Lord knows if I sat up here talking about ‘I’m a demi-girl that is poly, and I also identify as a bookcase’ everyone would be saying that is valid. But God forbid I say ‘you know what, I’m not really the same thing as a woman’ and it’s like ‘you can’t say that’.”

Watch her speak in the video below.