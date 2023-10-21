Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A first-year student at Pwani University succumbed to injuries after she was stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant.

According to reports, the horrifying incident happened along Misufini Way, a popular location for university gatherings, during the Freshers’ night event.

The deceased student, identified as Faith Owino, was reportedly stabbed 7 times, leaving her severely injured.

Swift action was taken, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she succumbed to her injuries around 10 p.m., leaving the university community devastated and in mourning.

