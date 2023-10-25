Tuesday, October 25, 2023 – A prominent doctor based in Nyamira died suddenly on Tuesday, October 24, after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Dr. Chweya Onkoba, a Pharmacist in Nyamira, checked into one of the private hospitals in Kisii town early Monday morning where he was treated and discharged.

However, his condition worsened at night and he was rushed back to the private hospital.

He was admitted but sadly, he died a few hours later.

Dr. Onkoba lost his mother two weeks ago and three months after he got married at a wedding at Kisii Central SDA Church.

His last post on Facebook was to inform his followers about his mother’s death.

Sadly, he passed on two weeks after burying his mother.

Below are photos of the deceased doctor.

