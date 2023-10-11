Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A junior police officer died by suicide after shooting himself in his car at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road.

According to his colleagues, he locked himself in the car and shot himself in the head.

His colleagues rushed to the parking lot after hearing a gunshot sound and upon arrival, they found the cop dead inside his vehicle.

His head had been burst by a bullet.

Senior DCI officers were in the office when the tragic incident happened.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations to establish why he committed suicide.

The incident comes barely a week after a senior officer died by suicide in his Utawala home.

Superintendent Ezra Ouma shot himself in his house Thursday, October 5 afternoon moments after he had called his friend who is also a police officer, and told her he would die by suicide.



Ouma was in charge of the Special Operations Bureau (SOB) at Kayole police division.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide a trend that is attributed to stress at work.



As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.