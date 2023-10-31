Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A sombre mood has engulfed Multimedia University after a fourth-year student committed suicide.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Paul Mbatia.

Mbatia expressed his condolences to the family and led a prayer session with students.

“The scant information we have is that he was in the room when the incident happened. We are told that he had looked disturbed… we have been able to reach the father but are yet to reach the mother so we cannot mention names,” Mbatia said.

The student is suspected to have died by suicide on Sunday.

According to reports, his friends had gone for a night out on Saturday, but the deceased decided to remain behind and later his body was found hanging from a rafter in the hostel washroom.

Police have launched investigations into the death.

The body has since been taken to City Mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.