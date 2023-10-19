Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Tottenham winger, Manor Solomon has accused Hamas of ‘blaming Israel’ after ‘killing their own people’ with a ‘failed rocket launch’ on social media.

The 24-year-old, who was born in the Israeli city of Kfar Saba, shared a post from the Israeli news site Mako on Instagram, which referenced a massive explosion that killed hundreds of people at a crowded hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, October 17.

The post carried a statement from the Israeli Defence Forces suggesting the explosion at the Al Ahli hospital was caused by a ‘failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad’.

Underneath the post, the Israeli international wrote: ‘Killing their own people and blaming Israel’, along with two confused emojis.

Solomon also shared a post from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who reiterated the blast had been caused by Islamic Jihad.

‘Never before has the choice been clearer,’ Herzog wrote.

‘Israel is standing against an enemy made of pure evil.’

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group, has denied responsibility for the attack on the hospital, which Hamas has blamed on an Israeli airstrike.

‘The occupation is trying to cover for the horrifying crime and massacre they committed against civilians,’ Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

The Gaza health ministry, which is run by Hamas, claimed over 500 people were killed in the strike.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of national mourning and accused Israel of committing genocide.

‘What is taking place is genocide,’ he said.

‘We call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop this massacre. Silence is no longer acceptable.’