Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – The latest survey conducted by Infotrak polling firm has listed the 10 best-performing counties in the year 2023.

The survey ranked counties in terms of Education, Agriculture, Roads, Health and Infrastructure

Surprisingly, Rift Valley counties dominated in the top ten places but other counties from other parts of the country also showed their mettle in the survey.

Here are the top ten best-performing counties according to the Performance Index by Infotrak and the percentages.

1. Uasin Gishu County – 63 percent

2. Elgeyo Marakwet County – 63 percent

3. Trans Nzoia County – 62 percent

4. Kericho County – 60 percent

5. Nandi County – 59 percent

6. Bomet County – 55 percent

7. West Pokot County – 54 percent

8. Nyeri County – 53 percent

9. Kirinyaga County – 53 percent

10. Tharaka Nithi County – 53 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST