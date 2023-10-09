Monday, October 9, 2023 – Some high school girls were filmed unleashing erotic dance moves at a school funkie, leaving netizens with endless questions.

They shook their derrieres vigorously as they engaged each other in a twerking competition.

One of the girls is so skilled in twerking that she can give some strippers a run for their money.

An X user posted the video and wondered whether students were being given too much freedom.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleCelebrity chef MICHAEL CHIARELLO dies at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Next articleRIHANNA engages in dance-off with A$AP ROCKY at his 35th birthday (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply