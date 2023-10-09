Monday, October 9, 2023 – Some high school girls were filmed unleashing erotic dance moves at a school funkie, leaving netizens with endless questions.
They shook their derrieres vigorously as they engaged each other in a twerking competition.
One of the girls is so skilled in twerking that she can give some strippers a run for their money.
An X user posted the video and wondered whether students were being given too much freedom.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
