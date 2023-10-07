Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Toke Makinwa put her curves on display while attending Usher’s concert in a see-through outfit that revealed her underwear.

The media personality was in Paris with friends for the concert and she made sure to have a good time as she sat in the front row.

At some point during his performance, Usher is seen walking down the stage before stopping directly in front of Toke to sing to her.

Toke later took to Instagram to say the night was one of the best of her life.

Watch the videos below.