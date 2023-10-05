Thursday, October 05, 2023 – A 28-year-old South African woman, Samke Mzukwa, has opened up after a family friend who raped her two years ago was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment.

She disclosed this in a post on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

“My ”friend” of 20+ years violated me 2 year ago and today he got sentenced to 10 years in prison. To God be the glory,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Samke earlier revealed that she and her mother were assaulted and pepper-sprayed by the police who refused to open a case after the incident in 2020.

She said after the officers refused to take her statement they went home, but when they returned the next day a detective from the Bishop Lavis police station was called to assist them.

“When we went to the police station, they said I must sit down and I said I can’t as I was feeling uncomfortable,” she explained.

“Then they said I must go wait outside. There I met a lady who was reporting a case of domestic abuse and as I was chatting to her, a cop came and grabbed my phone and pepper-sprayed me.

“My mother came to intervene and before she even got the words to ask why he was doing that, he turned and pepper-sprayed her,” Mzukwa said.

Samke’s mother, Vuyelwa, said it was a horrible experience, especially since her daughter was violated and in pain.

“She is not okay. This was a family friend that did this to her, someone she knew and trusted. The police could have handled this better. I am now limping and I still have a rash on my face from the pepper spray,” Vuyelwa said.