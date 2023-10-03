Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Popular Kenyan Tiktoker, Patrick Mbaco, is dating a lady young enough to be his daughter.
Mbaco, who is in his early sixties, has been flaunting the lady on his Tiktok account, sparking a lot of reactions from his followers.
He shared more videos spending time with his newfound love.
In one of the videos, they are seen on a date in a dingy restaurant.
In another video, they recorded themselves goofing around while dancing like a teenage couple.
Mbaco doesn’t hide his appetite for young ladies.
He is a divorcee.
Watch more videos of Mbaco and his sugar baby.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
