Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Popular Kenyan Tiktoker, Patrick Mbaco, is dating a lady young enough to be his daughter.

Mbaco, who is in his early sixties, has been flaunting the lady on his Tiktok account, sparking a lot of reactions from his followers.

He shared more videos spending time with his newfound love.

In one of the videos, they are seen on a date in a dingy restaurant.

In another video, they recorded themselves goofing around while dancing like a teenage couple.

Mbaco doesn’t hide his appetite for young ladies.

He is a divorcee.

Watch more videos of Mbaco and his sugar baby.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.