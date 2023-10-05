Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Popular Italian TikTok influencer Lorenzo Delle Femmine, whose videos chronicling family life delighted millions of fans, tragically died Monday, October 2 from cardiac arrest.

Known as Mister Pella Pazzo to his 1.8 million followers on Tiktok, the 40-year-old had reportedly been playing with his kids at their home in Casalnuovo di Napoli, near Naples, when he began to feel ill, Jam Press reported.

Femmine fell on the floors and lay motionless, prompting family members to rush the father of three to the Villa dei Fiori hospital, in Acerra.

His wife, Assunta confirmed his death in an Instagram post, writing: “I feel so bad. I can’t believe it.”

Despite efforts of doctors, he passed away shortly thereafter.

Right before Femmine’s death, Assunta who went by the nickname Susy across social media had posted a video to TikTok updating followers on her husband’s condition.

“Good morning, everyone. Lorenzo is not doing very well at the moment,” she said. “He sends a kiss to everyone.

“Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, he will reply to everyone.”