Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Three people have been killed and two more are seriously injured after a coach carrying nursing students crashed into a taxi rank.

The crash happened in Cadiz, Spain, at around 3.45pm this afternoon, Oct. 9, close to the city’s El Corte Ingles department store.

The coach was reportedly carrying nursing students to a nearby work placement before the driver crashed into a taxi rank.

It’s believed the driver lost control after crossing a bridge, and the coach ended up on the pavement by the taxi rank on the wrong side of the road.

Local police have begun an investigation, with reports suggesting the brakes on the vehicle could have failed.

It is understood the coach driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Around seven or eight pedestrians were reportedly hit by the coach.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said:

“Three people have died and another has been injured after a coach mowed down several people in Cadiz.

“The accident occurred in a road called Avenida de Las Cortes.

“Emergency responders began to receive the first calls around 3.45pm in which people said a coach had run several people over.

“The callers said there were people who had died as well as others who were seriously injured.

“Police and paramedics were sent to the scene along with other emergency responders.

“Health sources have said the number of dead currently stands at three and another person was injured who has been evacuated to the Puerta del Mar Hospital.”

Watch videos below.

🔴 #7TV #ÚLTIMAHORA (Imágenes sensibles) Un autobús se estrella contra unas palmeras en Avenida de las Cortes dejando varios fallecidos y heridos.

📰 https://t.co/FHRqNeFjE7 pic.twitter.com/HuFiIzDMN2 — 7 TV Cádiz (@7TVCadiz) October 9, 2023