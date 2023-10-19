Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government is investigating claims by former President Uhuru Kenyatta that Kenya loses Sh 2 billion to corruption daily.

Before he retired in 2022, Uhuru publicly admitted that the country was losing Sh 2 billion to unknown corrupt cartels whom he didn’t name.

Uhuru was speaking in reference to claims that the anticipated referendum through the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will cost around Sh 2 billion.

He dismissed talk of a costly referendum drive, claiming the alleged Sh 2 billion was more than what was being corruptly siphoned from public coffers.

“Even those talking about the cost of a referendum, I don’t know where they are getting those figures from…we are waiting for the signatures to be verified then take the process to the counties… these people don’t mislead the public that Ksh.2billion will be spent, yet what they steal every day is more than Sh2 billion.”

“These people are useless, and I will say it openly, how much do they spend every year?”

“My interest is that more resources revert to the people at the grassroots,” Uhuru said.

Following Uhuru’s remarks, on Thursday, Koskei said they might summon Uhuru to explain how the country lost Sh 2 billion daily.

“We need him to clarify those remarks,” Koskei said in reference to Uhuru.

