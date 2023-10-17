Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – The National Dialogue Committee may not beat the deadline of October 28 to deliver its recommendations regarding the contentious issues.

This is after National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah ran to Parliament seeking for more time.

Ichung’wah moved a motion to extend the National Dialogue Committee mandate by 30 days.

While moving the motion on the floor of the house on Tuesday, the Kikuyu lawmaker proposed that the Committee’s mandate extend to November 28.

The tenure committee led by Ichung’wah and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is to end on October 28.

He explained that the extension would help the team of 10 finalize its deliberations on proposals made by Kenyans during the hearings.

In the new proposals, the team will be mandated with informing President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of their recommendations by November 26.

“Recognising the need for the committee to conclude the consideration of the issue for negotiations, the process for making appropriate policy and legal reforms of the issues, the houses resolve to extend the mandate of the committee by another 30 days,” the MP proposed.

The team is expected to make policy and legal reforms touching on electoral justice, outstanding constitutional matters, fidelity to political parties, and entrenchment of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Other proposals will touch on the Senate Oversight Fund and the establishment of state offices, including the office of the opposition leader.

Both houses will consider the extension proposals and make a determination on the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.