Monday, October 30, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is among a few Mt Kenya MPs who have the ear of President William Ruto.

The youthful legislator, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly Budget Committee, enjoys the privilege of hanging with the president together with his Kikuyu counterpart, Kimani Ichung’wah.

Nyoro was in Baringo County on Saturday where he had accompanied Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders in launching several development projects.

During his address, Nyoro was forced to cut short his speech after the crowd started chanting Ruto chants and cheers as they pledged to support the President.

The charged crowd sang and ululated in praise of Ruto, saying he is the chosen one and will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of poverty and put money in their pockets.

The praise of Ruto comes amid the high cost of living and high fuel prices that have made Kenya a living hell.

